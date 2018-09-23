Timmy TrumpetAustralian DJ and producer. Born 9 June 1982
1982-06-09
Timmy Trumpet Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy Jude Smith (born in Sydney, 9 June 1982) better known by his stage name, Timmy Trumpet is an Australian DJ and producer. He has become known internationally for his jazz elements in the realm of global dance music. Now as a combined DJ/instrumentalist, Timmy Trumpet is ranked in the top 3 DJs in Australia (ITM Poll), performed at Ibiza's Pacha and Miami's WMC, and mixed both Ministry of Sound and Pacha albums. Signed to Ministry of Sound, three of his singles have reached the No. 1 spot on the ARIA Club chart. Timmy performs over 200 shows per year, including major festivals and international clubs. He is the no. 1 ranked DJ in Australia according to the 2015 inthemix DJ Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Timmy Trumpet Tracks
Trumpets
Trumpets
Trumpets
Last played on
Anywhere You Go (Kaivon x Wolfe Remix)
Anywhere You Go (Kaivon x Wolfe Remix)
Anywhere You Go (Kaivon x Wolfe Remix)
Last played on
Toca (feat. KSHMR)
Toca (feat. KSHMR)
Toca (feat. KSHMR)
Last played on
Freaks
Freaks
Freaks
Last played on
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Freaks (Vato Gonzalez remix)
Freaks (Vato Gonzalez remix)
Freaks (Vato Gonzalez remix)
Last played on
Toca (LZRD Trap Anthem)
Toca (LZRD Trap Anthem)
Toca (LZRD Trap Anthem)
Last played on
Toca
Toca
Toca
Last played on
Freaks (WiDE AWAKE Remix)
Freaks (WiDE AWAKE Remix)
Freaks (WiDE AWAKE Remix)
Last played on
The Buzz (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
The Buzz (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
The Buzz (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
Last played on
Trrrumpet (Tom Piper Remix)
Trrrumpet (Tom Piper Remix)
Trrrumpet (Tom Piper Remix)
Last played on
