Sheck WesRapper, on Cactus Jack Records and G.O.O.D. Music. Born 10 September 1998
Sheck Wes
1998-09-10
Sheck Wes Biography (Wikipedia)
Khadimou Rassoul Cheikh Fall (born September 10, 1998), known professionally as Sheck Wes, is an American rapper, songwriter and model. Wes is known widely for "Mo Bamba", his 2017 song that went viral in 2018.
Wes is jointly signed to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records and Kanye West's GOOD Music record labels, under the aegis of Interscope Records.
Sheck Wes Tracks
Mo Bamba
Sheck Wes
Mo Bamba
Mo Bamba
Mo Bamba (Jumping Back Slash Edit)
Sheck Wes
Mo Bamba (Jumping Back Slash Edit)
Mo Bamba (JBS Edit)
Sheck Wes
Mo Bamba (JBS Edit)
Mo Bamba (JBS Edit)
