Khadimou Rassoul Cheikh Fall (born September 10, 1998), known professionally as Sheck Wes, is an American rapper, songwriter and model. Wes is known widely for "Mo Bamba", his 2017 song that went viral in 2018.

Wes is jointly signed to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records and Kanye West's GOOD Music record labels, under the aegis of Interscope Records.