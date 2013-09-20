Yogesh Samsi
Yogesh Samsi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07aa9dab-98fd-4b61-a05e-37a6ef518ca6
Yogesh Samsi Biography (Wikipedia)
Yogesh Samsi (Born 17 November 1968) is an Indian tabla player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yogesh Samsi Tracks
Sort by
Raga 2
Debashish Bhattacharya
Raga 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raga 2
Last played on
Back to artist