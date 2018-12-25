Eric BellingerBorn 28 March 1986
Eric Bellinger
1986-03-28
Eric Bellinger Biography
Eric Bellinger, Jr. (born March 28, 1986) is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer from Los Angeles, California.
Bellinger began songwriting in 2010, and his co-writing credits including "Lemme See" by Usher, "New Flame" by Chris Brown, "You Don't Know" by Tank, "Right Here" by Justin Bieber, and "Disrespectful" by Trey Songz. In 2011, Bellinger won a Grammy in the category of Best R&B Album for contribution to Chris Brown's album F.A.M.E.. In 2014, Bellinger released his debut studio album, The Rebirth, and released the extended plays Eric B for President: Term 1 in 2016, and Eric B for President: Term 2 in 2017.
Deck The Halls
Eric Bellinger
Deck The Halls
Deck The Halls
No Flutes (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Angel
No Flutes (feat. Eric Bellinger)
No Flutes (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Patna (feat. Eric Bellinger)
AD
Patna (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Patna (feat. Eric Bellinger)
On The Low (feat. Eric Bellinger & Wretch 32)
Angel
On The Low (feat. Eric Bellinger & Wretch 32)
On The Low (feat. Eric Bellinger & Wretch 32)
Show And Tell (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Sammie
Show And Tell (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Show And Tell (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Make You Mine
Eric Bellinger
Make You Mine
Make You Mine
FaceTime (E-Rock & Clayton William Future Mix) (feat. Wale, Eric Bellinger & A.D.)
L.A Leakers
FaceTime (E-Rock & Clayton William Future Mix) (feat. Wale, Eric Bellinger & A.D.)
FaceTime (E-Rock & Clayton William Future Mix) (feat. Wale, Eric Bellinger & A.D.)
I Don't Want Her vs. Le Da
Eric Bellinger
I Don't Want Her vs. Le Da
I Don't Want Her vs. Le Da
Down (My Love) (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Torrion Official
Down (My Love) (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Down (My Love) (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Focused On You (feat. 2 Chainz)
Eric Bellinger
Focused On You (feat. 2 Chainz)
Focused On You (feat. 2 Chainz)
Black Beatles (Remix)
Eric Bellinger
Black Beatles (Remix)
Black Beatles (Remix)
One Reason (Flex) (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Wale
One Reason (Flex) (feat. Eric Bellinger)
One Reason (Flex) (feat. Eric Bellinger)
