Eric Bellinger, Jr. (born March 28, 1986) is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer from Los Angeles, California.

Bellinger began songwriting in 2010, and his co-writing credits including "Lemme See" by Usher, "New Flame" by Chris Brown, "You Don't Know" by Tank, "Right Here" by Justin Bieber, and "Disrespectful" by Trey Songz. In 2011, Bellinger won a Grammy in the category of Best R&B Album for contribution to Chris Brown's album F.A.M.E.. In 2014, Bellinger released his debut studio album, The Rebirth, and released the extended plays Eric B for President: Term 1 in 2016, and Eric B for President: Term 2 in 2017.