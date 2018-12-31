C.W. McCallBorn 15 November 1928
C.W. McCall
1928-11-15
C.W. McCall Biography
William Dale Fries, Jr. (born November 15, 1928) is an American singer, activist and politician best known by his stage name C. W. McCall and for his truck-themed outlaw country songs. While most of the songs tended to be humorous or amusing, even reaching into what could be termed the "novelty" category, some also had serious commentary rooted in the environmental conservation and protection issues of their day. Historic western U.S. places or events were another frequent subject, while some others were written to reflect patriotic themes or as commentary on the political climate of the times during which they were released.
C.W. McCall Tracks
Convoy
C.W. McCall
Convoy
Convoy
Last played on
Four Wheel Drive
C.W. McCall
Four Wheel Drive
Four Wheel Drive
Last played on
Old Home Filler-Up An' Keep On A Truckin' Cafe
C.W. McCall
Old Home Filler-Up An' Keep On A Truckin' Cafe
