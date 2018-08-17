Andy Caldwell is an American electronic house music DJ and producer.

Andy Caldwell became known through the San Francisco House scene in the early part of the 2000s. First as a member of the live House act, Soulstice, and later as a solo artist. Andy has released his music on Om Records, followed most recently with releases on his own label, Uno Recordings. The Wolfgang Gartner remix of Andy's track "Funk Nasty" (featuring Gramma Funk) was nominated for a Grammy in 2011 under the "Best Remix" category.