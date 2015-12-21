MonarchyAustralian, London based. Formed 2009
Monarchy
2009
Monarchy Biography (Wikipedia)
Monarchy are an English electronic music duo consisting of Andrew Armstrong (producer, DJ) and Ra Black (vocals, lyrics). Based in London, the duo were previously known as Milke.
Monarchy Tracks
Disintegration (feat. Dita Von Teese)
The Phoenix Alive
Living Without You (MK Letting Go Remix)
I Won't Let You Go (Mustang Remix)
You Don't Want To Dance With Me
Maybe I'm Crazy
Love Get Out Of My Way
I Won't Let Go
Won't Let You Go
Phoenix Alive (Kris Menace remix)
Gold In The Fire
Love Get Out Of My Way (Benny Bennasi Remix)
Love Get Out Of My Way (Tim Goldsworthy Remix)
Love Get Out Of My Way (Dizon & Holy Ghost Remix)
Love Get Out My Way (Holy Ghost ft Dixon Remix)
Love Get Out Of My Way (Holy Ghost Remix)
