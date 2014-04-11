Paul Rosenthal (born 1942) is an American violinist.

Rosenthal has played the violin since the age of three, going on to attend the Juilliard School in New York City and the University of Southern California under acclaimed master Jascha Heifetz.

A resident of Alaska since 1969, Rosenthal founded the Sitka Summer Music Festival, a chamber music festival held annually in Sitka, Alaska. Later, he joined the faculty at the University of Alaska, first in Fairbanks and later in Anchorage.

He has recorded on a number of labels, including RCA, Vox, Fidelio, Arabesque, Vanguard and Biddulph.