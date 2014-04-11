Paul RosenthalViolinist. Born 1942
Paul Rosenthal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/079d9db9-e1a0-4c15-8629-64c9049952f6
Paul Rosenthal Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Rosenthal (born 1942) is an American violinist.
Rosenthal has played the violin since the age of three, going on to attend the Juilliard School in New York City and the University of Southern California under acclaimed master Jascha Heifetz.
A resident of Alaska since 1969, Rosenthal founded the Sitka Summer Music Festival, a chamber music festival held annually in Sitka, Alaska. Later, he joined the faculty at the University of Alaska, first in Fairbanks and later in Anchorage.
He has recorded on a number of labels, including RCA, Vox, Fidelio, Arabesque, Vanguard and Biddulph.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Rosenthal Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet in G major, Op 111 No 2
Johannes Brahms
String Quartet in G major, Op 111 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
String Quartet in G major, Op 111 No 2
Last played on
Paul Rosenthal Links
Back to artist