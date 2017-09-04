Tom Middleton is an English electronic recording artist, music producer, remixer and DJ.

A classically trained pianist and cellist, Middleton worked in the early 1990s with Richard D. James (with whom he shares the same birthdate), co-producing "En-Trance To Exit" on the Analogue Bubblebath EP for Exeter's influential Mighty Force Records. This was followed by his first solo outing, "My Splendid Idea", under the name Schizophrenia for the same label.

Soon after, he teamed up with Mark Pritchard. The pair recorded under a host of pseudonyms, including the popular Reload (featuring experimental techno and ambient music), Global Communication (primarily ambient), and Jedi Knights (electro funk and house music), plus lesser-known aliases Chameleon, Secret Ingredients, and Link & E621. Global Communication's 1994 ambient album 76:14 is widely considered to be a landmark of the genre.

The pair also founded their own record label, Evolution, which is sometimes informally referenced as Evolution (Crewekerne) to differentiate it from other record labels with the same name. A compilation of early Evolution material was released jointly by Evolution and Warp Records in 1995 as The Theory of Evolution. The label name later changed to Universal Language Productions and launched a sublabel, Heard, then became E3 before finally winding down operations. The labels launched early releases from artists such as Matthew Herbert, as well as Middleton & Pritchard under their various guises.