Alex Cartañá (born Alexandra Rosamund Cartañá-Marks, 7 April 1983) is a British singer-songwriter and actress of Spanish origin. Cartañá first came to fame in 2003 as the featured artist and co-writer of the hit dance record, "Shake It (Move a Little Closer)", which peaked at No. 16 in the UK Singles Chart.
