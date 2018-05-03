Norma BurrowesBorn 24 April 1944
Norma Burrowes
1944-04-24
Norma Burrowes Biography (Wikipedia)
Norma Burrowes (born 24 April 1944) is an Irish coloratura soprano, particularly associated with Handel and Mozart roles.
Norma Burrowes Tracks
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
In Terra Pax, for soprano, baritone, chorus, and orchestra
Gerald Finzi
The Duet of Two Cats
Kiri Te Kanawa
Hansel und Gretel, Act 2; Der kleine Sandman bin ich ... Evening prayer
Engelbert Humperdinck
Sinfonia Antartica (Opening)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Carmina Burana (excerpts) (feat. John Shirley‐Quirk, Southend Boys’ Choir, Brighton Festival Chorus, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Antal Doráti)
Norma Burrowes
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629
Henry Purcell
See, even Night Herself is Here (The Fairy Queen) (feat. English Chamber Orchestra)
Norma Burrowes
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Acis and Galatea
George Frideric Handel
Past BBC Events
Proms 1980: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-12T01:54:51
12
Aug
1980
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 46 - For Benjamin Britten
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-07T01:54:51
7
Sep
1977
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 27
Westminster Cathedral
1977-08-18T01:54:51
18
Aug
1977
Westminster Cathedral
Proms 1976: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-02T01:54:51
2
Aug
1976
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1974-09-09T01:54:51
9
Sep
1974
Royal Albert Hall
