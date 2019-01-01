Heaven 17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdnj.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0796f847-09ca-4526-b17e-44390dd536ba
Heaven 17 Biography (Wikipedia)
Heaven 17 are an English new wave and synth-pop band that formed in Sheffield in 1980. The band were a trio for most of their career, composed of Martyn Ware (keyboards), Ian Craig Marsh (keyboards) (both previously of the Human League) and Glenn Gregory (vocals). Although most of the band's music was recorded in the 1980s, they have occasionally reformed to record and perform, playing their first ever live concerts in 1997. Marsh left the band in 2007 and Ware and Gregory continued to perform as Heaven 17.
Heaven 17 Performances & Interviews
Mark and Stuart are joined by Heaven 17's Glenn Gregory and Martyn Ware, who drop by with news of their forthcoming album and musical plans for 2015.
Heaven 17's Glenn Gregory and Martyn Ware join Mark and Stuart
Heaven 17 Tracks
Temptation
Heaven 17
Temptation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
Temptation
Last played on
Let Me Go
Heaven 17
Let Me Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
Let Me Go
Last played on
Come Live With Me
Heaven 17
Come Live With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
Come Live With Me
Last played on
Temptation (Brothers In Rhythm remix)
Heaven 17
Temptation (Brothers In Rhythm remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
Temptation (Brothers In Rhythm remix)
Last played on
Temptation
Heaven 17
Temptation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
Temptation
Sunset Now
Heaven 17
Sunset Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
Sunset Now
Contenders
Heaven 17
Contenders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
Contenders
Penthouse And Pavement
Heaven 17
Penthouse And Pavement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
Penthouse And Pavement
The Wheels Of The Industry
Heaven 17
The Wheels Of The Industry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
The Wheels Of The Industry
The Height Of The Fighting
Heaven 17
The Height Of The Fighting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
The Height Of The Fighting
(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
Heaven 17
(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
Play To Win
Heaven 17
Play To Win
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnj.jpglink
Play To Win
