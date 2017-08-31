Echotape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0793b4c0-9d9f-4a76-ae68-823a2d0d290e
Echotape Performances & Interviews
- Echotape - Whiskey Barhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q9p7v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q9p7v.jpg2017-01-21T23:29:06.000ZEchotape perform a track in the Solent Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q9p2m
Echotape - Whiskey Bar
- Echotape - We've Been Dreaminghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q9ntf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q9ntf.jpg2017-01-21T23:16:41.000ZEchotape perform a track in the Solent Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q9np9
Echotape - We've Been Dreaming
- Echotape - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q9nh9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q9nh9.jpg2017-01-21T23:07:22.000ZEchotape chat to Steph in the BBC Introducing Solent Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q9n8s
Echotape - Interview
Echotape Tracks
Sort by
Forget It
Echotape
Forget It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forget It
Last played on
Grams
Echotape
Grams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grams
Last played on
We've Been Dreaming
Echotape
We've Been Dreaming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We've Been Dreaming
Whiskey Bar
Echotape
Whiskey Bar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiskey Bar
I Got You
Echotape
I Got You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got You
Little White Lies
Echotape
Little White Lies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little White Lies
Last played on
We Should Feel Like We Are In Love
Echotape
We Should Feel Like We Are In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Should Feel Like We Are In Love
Last played on
Playlists featuring Echotape
Echotape Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist