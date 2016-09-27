The Bees60's California band (known for Voices Green and Purple)
The Bees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0790a093-40ec-4d66-97ef-fa489c7980b5
The Bees Tracks
Sort by
Voices Green And Purple
The Bees
Voices Green And Purple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voices Green And Purple
Last played on
The Bees Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Coral Live Session
-
Cian Ciarán: Psych-pop to contemporary classical music
-
Badly Drawn Boy interviewed at Lakefest
-
Steve Lamacq interviews Super Furry Animals at 6 Music Live 2016
-
‘It’s was the first time food was involved with recording’ - Gruff Rhys
-
The Coral in conversation with Steve Lamacq
-
The Coral on cassette: Nick and James on the band's return and new album
-
Badly Drawn Boy and the 15th anniversary of the Hour of Bewilderbeast
-
Damon Gough: What Makes A Debut Album Special
-
Lisa Gwilym gyda'r Super Furry Animals
Back to artist