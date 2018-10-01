Haruomi Hosono (細野 晴臣 Hosono Haruomi, born July 9, 1947), sometimes credited as Harry Hosono, is a Japanese musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. The grandson of Titanic survivor Masabumi Hosono, he began his career with the psychedelic rock band Apryl Fool, before achieving recognition both nationally and internationally, as a founding member of the rock band Happy End (founded 1969), the city pop band Tin Pan Alley (founded 1970s), and the electronic music trio Yellow Magic Orchestra (founded 1978).

Hosono has also released many solo albums covering a variety of styles, including film soundtracks and a variety of electronic ambient albums. As well as recording his own music, Hosono has done considerable production work for other artists such as Miharu Koshi, Sheena and the Roketts, Sandii & the Sunsetz, Chisato Moritaka and Seiko Matsuda.

He is considered to be one of the most influential musicians in Japanese pop music history, credited with shaping the sound of Japanese pop for decades as well as influencing international pop music outside of Japan, and credited with inspiring genres such as synthpop, city pop and Shibuya-kei. In 2003, Hosono was ranked by HMV Japan at number 44 on their list of the top 100 Japanese pop acts of all time.