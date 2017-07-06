Frank Lebby StantonBorn 22 February 1857. Died 7 January 1927
Frank Lebby Stanton
1857-02-22
Frank Lebby Stanton (February 22, 1857 – January 7, 1927), frequently credited as Frank L. Stanton, Frank Stanton or F. L. Stanton, was an American lyricist.
He was also the initial columnist for the Atlanta Constitution and became the first poet laureate of the State of Georgia, a post to which he was appointed by Governor Clifford Walker in 1925 and which Stanton held until his death.
