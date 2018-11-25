Norma Winstone
1941-09-23
Norma Winstone Biography (Wikipedia)
Norma Ann Winstone MBE (born 23 September 1941) is an English jazz singer and lyricist. In a career spanning more than 50 years she is best known for her wordless improvisations.
Norma Winstone Performances & Interviews
- Norma Winstone talks to Jamie Cullumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qcsdv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qcsdv.jpg2014-01-22T14:21:00.000ZBritish singer Norma Winstone talks about the music she grew up listening to.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01qcsf5
Norma Winstone talks to Jamie Cullum
Norma Winstone Tracks
Ladies in Mercedes
Steve Swallow
Ladies in Mercedes
Ladies in Mercedes
Last played on
Enjoy This Day
Norma Winstone
Enjoy This Day
Enjoy This Day
Last played on
Baby Don't You Quit Now
Norma Winstone
Baby Don't You Quit Now
Baby Don't You Quit Now
Last played on
'Tis Autumn
Norma Winstone
'Tis Autumn
'Tis Autumn
Last played on
Gaelic Reels
Norma Winstone
Gaelic Reels
Gaelic Reels
Lisbon Story
Norma Winstone
Lisbon Story
Lisbon Story
Malena
Norma Winstone
Malena
Malena
Descansado
Norma Winstone
Descansado
Descansado
High Lands (feat. Norma Winstone)
Nikki Iles And The Printmakers,
High Lands (feat. Norma Winstone)
High Lands (feat. Norma Winstone)
Performer
Last played on
Lucky To Be Me
Norma Winstone
Lucky To Be Me
Lucky To Be Me
Last played on
Malena
Norma Winstone
Malena
Malena
Last played on
Touch Her Soft Lips and Part
Norma Winstone
Touch Her Soft Lips and Part
Touch Her Soft Lips and Part
Last played on
Stars
Fred Hersch
Stars
Stars
Last played on
Dream of the Elders
Dave Holland
Dream of the Elders
Dream of the Elders
Performer
A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
Manning Sherwin
A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
Performer
Everybody's Song but my own
Kenny Wheeler
Everybody's Song but my own
Everybody's Song but my own
Performer
Everybody's Talkin
Norma Winstone
Everybody's Talkin
Everybody's Talkin
Last played on
Know Where You Are (The Sweet Time Suite)
Kenny Wheeler
Know Where You Are (The Sweet Time Suite)
Know Where You Are (The Sweet Time Suite)
Last played on
Time of No Reply
Norma Winstone
Time of No Reply
Time of No Reply
Last played on
Too Marvellous For Words
Norma Winstone
Too Marvellous For Words
Too Marvellous For Words
Last played on
So In Love
Norma Winstone
So In Love
So In Love
Last played on
Edge Of Time
Norma Winstone
Edge Of Time
Edge Of Time
Last played on
High Lands (feat. Norma Winstone)
The Printmakers & Nikki Iles And The Printmakers
High Lands (feat. Norma Winstone)
High Lands (feat. Norma Winstone)
Performer
My Soul
Kenny Wheeler & Norma Winstone, Kenny Wheeler & Norma Winstone
My Soul
My Soul
Ballo Furlano
Norma Winstone
Ballo Furlano
Ballo Furlano
Big Yellow Taxi
Norma Winstone
Big Yellow Taxi
Big Yellow Taxi
I Dream Too Much
Norma Winstone
I Dream Too Much
I Dream Too Much
But Not For Me
George Gershwin
But Not For Me
But Not For Me
Last played on
My Funny Valentine
Richard Rodgers
My Funny Valentine
My Funny Valentine
Last played on
Joy Spring
Norma Winstone
Joy Spring
Joy Spring
Last played on
Stars
Norma Winstone
Stars
Stars
Last played on
Ladies In Mercedes
Norma Winstone
Ladies In Mercedes
Ladies In Mercedes
Last played on
White Magic
John Taylor
White Magic
White Magic
Last played on
Jaipur
Joe Harriott & Amancio D'silva, Dave Green, Bryan Spring, Ian Carr, Norma Winstone & Joe Harriott & Armancio D'silva
Jaipur
Jaipur
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Windfall
Azimuth
Windfall
Windfall
Last played on
Beneath An Evening Sky
Iain Ballamy
Beneath An Evening Sky
Beneath An Evening Sky
Last played on
A Timeless Place
Norma Winstone
A Timeless Place
A Timeless Place
Home Stretch Blues
Trevor Tomkins
Home Stretch Blues
Home Stretch Blues
Song For Someone
Kenny Wheeler
Song For Someone
Song For Someone
Will You Walk A Little Faster? (feat. Norma Winstone)
Gerardo Frisina
Will You Walk A Little Faster? (feat. Norma Winstone)
Will You Walk A Little Faster? (feat. Norma Winstone)
Last played on
Breughel
Kenny Wheeler
Breughel
Breughel
Last played on
Know Where You Are
John Taylor, Kenny Wheeler, Kenny Wheeler, John Abercrombie Quartet & Norma Winstone
Know Where You Are
Know Where You Are
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Norma Winstone, Huw Warren and John Parricelli
Vortex Jazz Club, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Trish Clowes and Guy Barker with the BBC Concert Orchestra
Southbank Centre, London
2014-11-18T02:51:36
18
Nov
2014
Trish Clowes and Guy Barker with the BBC Concert Orchestra
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
