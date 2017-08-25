Kaleida
Kaleida Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaleida is an English electropop duo from London, England, formed in 2013. Kaleida released their debut EP, Think, in 2015. The group consists of vocalist Christina Wood and keyboardist Cicely Goulder. In 2014, the band's title track from their debut EP appeared on the soundtrack of the action film, John Wick.
Kaleida Tracks
Meter (Dan Carey remix)
Kaleida
Meter (Dan Carey remix)
Meter (Dan Carey remix)
Last played on
Think
Kaleida
Think
Think
Last played on
