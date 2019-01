Kaleida is an English electropop duo from London, England, formed in 2013. Kaleida released their debut EP, Think, in 2015. The group consists of vocalist Christina Wood and keyboardist Cicely Goulder. In 2014, the band's title track from their debut EP appeared on the soundtrack of the action film, John Wick.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia