6LACK Born 24 June 1992
6LACK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05zmz9s.jpg
1992-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07832b42-8826-4ab1-acd3-c49a2f595ffe
6LACK Biography (Wikipedia)
Ricardo Valdez Valentine (born June 24, 1992), better known by his stage name 6lack (stylized as 6LACK; pronounced "black"), is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper from Atlanta, Georgia.
He initially gained notable recognition following the release of his single, "Prblms", taken from his debut album, Free 6lack, which was released in November 2016. He released his second album, East Atlanta Love Letter in September 2018, which peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. 6lack is currently signed to LoveRenaissance and Interscope Records. He is also a member of the Atlanta-Baltimore music collective Spillage Village, founded by EarthGang and J.I.D.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
6LACK Tracks
If You Ever (feat. 6LACK)
NAO
If You Ever (feat. 6LACK)
If You Ever (feat. 6LACK)
OTW (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6LACK)
Khalid
OTW (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6LACK)
OTW (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6LACK)
Pretty Little Fears vs. Mummy
6LACK
Pretty Little Fears vs. Mummy
Pretty Little Fears vs. Mummy
Playlists featuring 6LACK
