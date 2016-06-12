Vladislav ChernushenkoBorn 14 January 1936
Vladislav Chernushenko
1936-01-14
Vladislav Chernushenko Biography (Wikipedia)
Vladislav Chernushenko (born January 14, 1936) is a Soviet and Russian conductor and is both People's Artist of the USSR recipient and State Prize laureate. He was educated at the Choir School of the State Cappella where his teacher was Pallady Bogdanov and later moved to Leningrad Conservatory where he was under guidance from Ilya Musin, Yevgeny Mravinsky, and Nikolay Rabinovich. In 1974 he became principal conductor of the Saint Petersburg State Academic Cappella.
Vladislav Chernushenko Tracks
Bogoroditse Devo (All-Night Vigil)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Bogoroditse Devo (All-Night Vigil)
Bogoroditse Devo (All-Night Vigil)
Choir
Last played on
Vepres, Op. 37 (complete)
Glinka Choir of Leningrad
Vepres, Op. 37 (complete)
Vepres, Op. 37 (complete)
Last played on
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom Op.41 for chorus [with piano ad lib]
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom Op.41 for chorus [with piano ad lib]
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom Op.41 for chorus [with piano ad lib]
Choir
Last played on
