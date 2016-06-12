Vladislav Chernushenko (born January 14, 1936) is a Soviet and Russian conductor and is both People's Artist of the USSR recipient and State Prize laureate. He was educated at the Choir School of the State Cappella where his teacher was Pallady Bogdanov and later moved to Leningrad Conservatory where he was under guidance from Ilya Musin, Yevgeny Mravinsky, and Nikolay Rabinovich. In 1974 he became principal conductor of the Saint Petersburg State Academic Cappella.