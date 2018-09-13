The SilkieFormed 1965. Disbanded 1966
The Silkie
1965
The Silkie Biography (Wikipedia)
The Silkie were an English folk music group. Their name was derived from an Orcadian song The Great Silkie of Sule Skerry, which they sometimes performed. They were briefly considered to be the English equivalent of Peter, Paul and Mary, with their common repertoire of Bob Dylan songs, and the original Australian folk group, The Seekers.
The Silkie Tracks
You've Got To Hide Your Love Away
The Silkie
You've Got To Hide Your Love Away
You've Got To Hide Your Love Away
Upcoming Events
22
Feb
2019
