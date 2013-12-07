Nathan AbshireUS singer & accordionist from Louisiana. Born 27 June 1913. Died 13 May 1981
Nathan Abshire
1913-06-27
Nathan Abshire Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathan Abshire (June 27, 1913 near Gueydan, Louisiana – May 13, 1981 in Basile, Louisiana) was an American Cajun accordion player who, along with Iry LeJeune, was responsible for the renaissance of the accordion in Cajun music in the 1940s.
Nathan Abshire Tracks
Belisaire Waltz
La Valse De Bayou Teche
Games People Play
Tracks Of My Buggy
Tramp Sur La Rue
Sur La Courtableau
Pine Grove Blues
La Queue De Tortue
