Tony SlyBorn 4 November 1970. Died 31 July 2012
Tony Sly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/077847f4-b7b7-4f08-8d2b-c1864dde8c4d
Tony Sly Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony James Sly (November 4, 1970 – July 31, 2012) was an American singer, songwriter and guitarist, best known as the front man of the punk rock band No Use for a Name. In his later years he also gained attention for his acoustic solo work, with two acoustic split albums he released with Lagwagon front man Joey Cape and two solo albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Sly Tracks
Sort by
Soul Mate
Tony Sly
Soul Mate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Mate
Last played on
Amends
Tony Sly
Amends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amends
Last played on
Amends (album:12 Song Program)
Tony Sly
Amends (album:12 Song Program)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Expired
Tony Sly
Expired
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Expired
Last played on
Tony Sly Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist