Freddie NorthBorn 28 May 1939
Freddie North
1939-05-28
Freddie North Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddie North (born 28 May 1939, Nashville, Tennessee) is an American R&B singer.
North had experience as a disc jockey at WLAC-Nashville and in promotion for Nashboro Records, who released gospel music. In 1971, he released an album, Friend, on Mankind Records (U.S. #179, U.S. R&B Albums #41). The disc yielded two hit singles, "She's All I Got" (U.S. #39, U.S. R&B Singles #10) and "You and Me Together Forever".
Freddie North Tracks
Take Her Love Ain't Gonna Be Easy
Freddie North
Take Her Love Ain't Gonna Be Easy
Love To Hate
Freddie North
Love To Hate
Love To Hate
She's All I Got
Freddie North
She's All I Got
She's All I Got
