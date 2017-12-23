Freddie North (born 28 May 1939, Nashville, Tennessee) is an American R&B singer.

North had experience as a disc jockey at WLAC-Nashville and in promotion for Nashboro Records, who released gospel music. In 1971, he released an album, Friend, on Mankind Records (U.S. #179, U.S. R&B Albums #41). The disc yielded two hit singles, "She's All I Got" (U.S. #39, U.S. R&B Singles #10) and "You and Me Together Forever".