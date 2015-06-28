Calvin GoldspinkBorn 24 January 1989
Calvin Goldspink
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989-01-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07715986-baa1-40f7-bb10-e0b672624404
Calvin Goldspink Biography (Wikipedia)
S Club 8 (formerly S Club Juniors), were a spin off of the British pop group S Club 7. The group's members, Frankie Bridge (née Sandford), Jay Asforis, Daisy Evans, Calvin Goldspink, Stacey McClean, Aaron Renfree, Hannah Richings, and Rochelle Humes (née Wiseman) were all in their early teens or younger when they were chosen from thousands of hopefuls on the television series S Club Search in 2001.
The group was originally intended only as a support act at Wembley Arena on S Club 7's S Club Carnival Tour. The group also had its own documentary series, S Club Juniors: The Story.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Calvin Goldspink Tracks
Sort by
Superman
Calvin Goldspink
Superman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Superman
Last played on
Lemon Tree
Calvin Goldspink
Lemon Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lemon Tree
Last played on
Grown Up
Calvin Goldspink
Grown Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grown Up
Last played on
Back to artist