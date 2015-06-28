S Club 8 (formerly S Club Juniors), were a spin off of the British pop group S Club 7. The group's members, Frankie Bridge (née Sandford), Jay Asforis, Daisy Evans, Calvin Goldspink, Stacey McClean, Aaron Renfree, Hannah Richings, and Rochelle Humes (née Wiseman) were all in their early teens or younger when they were chosen from thousands of hopefuls on the television series S Club Search in 2001.

The group was originally intended only as a support act at Wembley Arena on S Club 7's S Club Carnival Tour. The group also had its own documentary series, S Club Juniors: The Story.