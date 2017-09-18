The Ernie Freeman Combo
The Ernie Freeman Combo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07715197-2f7f-406a-b4e1-1495062cd1d0
The Ernie Freeman Combo Tracks
Sort by
Mountain Greenery
The Ernie Freeman Combo
Mountain Greenery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mountain Greenery
Last played on
Rockhouse
The Ernie Freeman Combo
Rockhouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockhouse
Last played on
The Ernie Freeman Combo Links
Back to artist