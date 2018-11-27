Lord Creator
Lord Creator (born Kentrick Patrick, circa 1940, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago) is a calypso, r&b, ska and rocksteady artist. Alongside Cuban born Rolando Alphonso, Barbadian Jackie Opel and fellow Trinidadians Lynn Taitt and Lord Brynner, Lord Creator was an important and positive 'outside' influence during the early development of the Jamaican music scene.
