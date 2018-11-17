Gale GarnettBorn 17 July 1942
Gale Garnett
Gale Garnett Biography (Wikipedia)
Gale Zoë Garnett (born 17 July 1942) is a New Zealand–born Canadian singer best known in the United States for her Grammy-winning folk hit "We'll Sing in the Sunshine". Garnett has since carved out a career as a writer and actress.
