Sally Shapiro is the pseudonym of a Swedish vocalist and the name of the Italo disco/synthpop duo composed of Shapiro and musician Johan Agebjörn. On April 28, 2016 Sally Shapiro announced the end of its 10-year career alongside the release of the final single "If You Ever Wanna Change Your Mind". They returned in January 2018 from retirement for a one-off collaboration with Italo Disco legend Ryan Paris called "Love On Ice".
