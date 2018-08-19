K. M. Radha Krishnan is an Indian music composer who composes music for Tollywood films. Some of his most notable films are Anand, Godavari and Chandamama. In 2006, he was awarded Nandi Award by Andhra Pradesh state government and many other awards for the movie Godavari. He was a Nandi award jury member in 2010[citation needed]. Radha Krishnan is expert in Carnatic and Hindustani music.

K. M. Radha Krishnan's later movies are Manasu Palike Mouna Raagam, Bhale Dongalu, Baladur, Siddu From Sikakulam, and many more. He also composed jingles for television ads. He has composed some devotional albums.