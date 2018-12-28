Nederlands Kamerkoor
1937
Nederlands Kamerkoor Biography (Wikipedia)
The Netherlands Chamber Choir (Dutch Nederlands Kamerkoor) is a full-time and independent professional Dutch choir. It was founded in 1937 by a young musician nl:Felix de Nobel as the Chorus Pro Musica to perform Bach cantatas for the Dutch radio. Famous composers as Francis Poulenc, Frank Martin, Rudolf Escher, Hendrik Andriessen and Henk Badings has written works for the choir. More recently also Sir John Tavener, Sir Harrison Birtwistle, Mauricio Kagel and James MacMillan. In 2014 en 2015 the choir has sung works by Lerav Auerbach, Michel van der Aa, Martin Smolka, Nico Muhly, en Sir George Benjamin.
Psalm 110: Le Toutpuissant a mon Seigneur et maistre
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Suddenly a music sounded from eternity
Sergei Ivanovich Taneyev
Psalm 23 (5 Psalms of David (1604)) 'The Lord is my Shepherd'
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
3 motets: Jubilate Deo; Io ti voria; Tristis est anima mea
Orlande de Lassus
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225
Johann Sebastian Bach
La deploration de Johan Okeghem
Josquin des Prez
Regina Coeli
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Der Greis
Joseph Haydn
O Domine Jesu Christe
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Carole magnus eras
Jacobus Clemens non Papa
Ciel, air et vents for chorus (1957)
Rudolf Escher, Pierre de Ronsard, Nederlands Kamerkoor & Ed Spanjaard
Die Nachtigall (Op. 59 no. 4); Lerchengesang (Op. 48 no. 4)
Felix Mendelssohn
Sonnet No.43 [When most I wink]
Jurriaan Andriessen
Pater Noster
Adrian Willaert
In the woods (6 Songs to sing in the open air, Op.41)
Felix Mendelssohn
Full Fathom Five
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Davidde Penitente, K.469
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Morning Prayer from 6 songs to sing outside, Op 6 No 5
Felix Mendelssohn
Quatre motets pour un temps de penitence
Francis Poulenc
Qui habitat
Hendrik Andriessen
Die Nachtigall
Felix Mendelssohn
Cantata: Heilig, Heilig (Wq.217/H.778)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Qual Vive Salamandra
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Cantique du Rhone Op 155 for chorus
Darius Milhaud
Beati pauperes spiritu
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Komm, Jesu, komm, BWV 229
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mein junges Leben hat ein End
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Hymn to the Waters
Gustav Holst
