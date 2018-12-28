The Netherlands Chamber Choir (Dutch Nederlands Kamerkoor) is a full-time and independent professional Dutch choir. It was founded in 1937 by a young musician nl:Felix de Nobel as the Chorus Pro Musica to perform Bach cantatas for the Dutch radio. Famous composers as Francis Poulenc, Frank Martin, Rudolf Escher, Hendrik Andriessen and Henk Badings has written works for the choir. More recently also Sir John Tavener, Sir Harrison Birtwistle, Mauricio Kagel and James MacMillan. In 2014 en 2015 the choir has sung works by Lerav Auerbach, Michel van der Aa, Martin Smolka, Nico Muhly, en Sir George Benjamin.