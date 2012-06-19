George Nelson AllenAmerican composer from the 1800s. Born 7 September 1812. Died 9 December 1877
George Nelson Allen
1812-09-07
George Nelson Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
George Nelson Allen (September 7, 1812 – December 9, 1877) was an American composer and geologist who was associated with Oberlin College, where he taught for 34 years. He is primarily known today for writing the melody to the hymn Precious Lord, Take My Hand. He also served on the first geological survey of Yellowstone National Park, under Ferdinand Vandeveer Hayden.
George Nelson Allen Tracks
