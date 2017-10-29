Juan de AnchietaBorn 1462. Died 20 July 1523
Juan de Anchieta
1462
Juan de Anchieta Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan de Anchieta (Azpeitia, Gipuzkoa, Spain, 1462 – Azpeitia, 1523) was a leading Spanish Basque composer of the Renaissance, at the Royal Court Chaplaincy in Granada of Queen Isabel I of Castile.
Juan de Anchieta Tracks
Con Amores, La Mi Madre For 4 Voices [cancionero De Palacio, C.1505-20]
Juan de Anchieta
Con Amores, La Mi Madre For 4 Voices [cancionero De Palacio, C.1505-20]
Con Amores, La Mi Madre For 4 Voices [cancionero De Palacio, C.1505-20]
Con Amores, La Mi Madre
Juan de Anchieta
Con Amores, La Mi Madre
Con Amores, La Mi Madre
Con amores, la mi madre
Juan de Anchieta
Con amores, la mi madre
Con amores, la mi madre
