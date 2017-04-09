Yawning ManFormed 1986
Yawning Man
1986
Yawning Man Biography
Yawning Man is an American experimental rock band from La Quinta, California, United States. The band originally formed in 1986, although they released no studio recordings until 2005. They have been noted to be one of the first influential bands in the desert rock scene.
Perpetual Oyster
Perpetual Oyster
Perpetual Oyster
