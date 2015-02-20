Gérard Calvi (born Grégoire Krettly, 26 July 1922 – 20 February 2015) was a French composer.

Interested in music from an early age, Calvi's first composing work was for the French production The Patron in 1949. From here he provided music for various French films, most notably Gangster Boss, for which he was nominated for the Broadway's 1959 Tony Award for his music.[clarification needed]

He is probably most famous for his work on three Asterix films: Asterix the Gaul, Asterix and Cleopatra and The Twelve Tasks of Asterix.

He also composed the memorable Asterix theme for the first film, which was dispensed with by the time the music for The Twelve Tasks of Asterix was composed in 1976.

His most recent work was for the feature film The Crab Revolution in 2004. He died in 2015, aged 92.