Stephen Fasano, better known by his stage name The Magician, is a Belgian DJ and record producer from Namur, Wallonia, Belgium. He is best known for his 2014 single "Sunlight", which peaked at number 7 in both Belgium and the United Kingdom as well as his remixes for Lykke Li "I Follow Rivers" and Clean Bandit "Rather Be". His monthly mix tapes called "Magic Tape" feature new dance music from an array of genres. He is known for doing magic tricks while performing.