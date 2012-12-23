Jason GraaeBorn 15 May 1958
Jason Graae
1958-05-15
Jason Graae Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Graae (pronounced "grah" or "graw", but not "gray") (born 15 May 1958) is an American musical theater actor, best known for his musical theater performances but with a varied career spanning Broadway, opera, television and film. He has won four Bistro Awards, two Ovation Awards, two New York Nightlife Awards and the Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre.
Christmas Gifts
Jason Graae
Christmas Gifts
Christmas Gifts
