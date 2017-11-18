The Sweet VandalsFormed 2005
The Sweet Vandals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sweet Vandals are a vintage 60s and 70s funk band from Madrid. Their music was used in a Fiat Bravo television advert.
The Sweet Vandals were formed in Madrid in 2005. After a few gigs they recorded a 45 containing the song "I Got You Man" under the Funkorama label. The song was a success in the underground market and the band signed with Unique Records, a label from Germany. Their first album was released in 2007 and in 2008 was released in France by Differ-Ant. The band then toured extensively in Germany, France and more.
After the Fiat advert the band published their second album "Lovelite". More focused on raw soul, they played a live session for the BBC at Maida Vale Studios and Rockpalast, a live music show of the German WDR. They also played in many countries like Finland, Mexico, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Uk, just to name a few.
In 2011 they release their latest work with Unique Records. Their third album "So Clear", with a more sophisticated production including a gospel choir, strings, electric pianos, etc. The band opened its influences with more jazz, soul, psychedelia and blues. They toured extensively in Spain for first time.
The Sweet Vandals Tracks
Sort by