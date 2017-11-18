The Sweet Vandals are a vintage 60s and 70s funk band from Madrid. Their music was used in a Fiat Bravo television advert.

The Sweet Vandals were formed in Madrid in 2005. After a few gigs they recorded a 45 containing the song "I Got You Man" under the Funkorama label. The song was a success in the underground market and the band signed with Unique Records, a label from Germany. Their first album was released in 2007 and in 2008 was released in France by Differ-Ant. The band then toured extensively in Germany, France and more.

After the Fiat advert the band published their second album "Lovelite". More focused on raw soul, they played a live session for the BBC at Maida Vale Studios and Rockpalast, a live music show of the German WDR. They also played in many countries like Finland, Mexico, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Uk, just to name a few.

In 2011 they release their latest work with Unique Records. Their third album "So Clear", with a more sophisticated production including a gospel choir, strings, electric pianos, etc. The band opened its influences with more jazz, soul, psychedelia and blues. They toured extensively in Spain for first time.