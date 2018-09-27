Georges HüeBorn 6 May 1858. Died 7 June 1948
Georges Hüe
1858-05-06
Georges Hüe Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges Adolphe Hüe (6 May 1858 – 7 June 1948) was a French composer of classical music.
Georges Hüe Tracks
Phantasy vers. flute and piano
Georges Hüe
Phantasy vers. flute and piano
Phantasy vers. flute and piano
Gigue for flute and orchestra
Georges Hüe
Gigue for flute and orchestra
Gigue for flute and orchestra
Theme varié
Georges Hüe
Theme varié
Theme varié
Petite pièce for flute and piano
Georges Hüe
Petite pièce for flute and piano
Petite pièce for flute and piano
Fantaisie
Georges Hüe
Fantaisie
Fantaisie
Georges Hüe Links
