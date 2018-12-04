Bring Me the Horizon, often known by the acronym BMTH, are an English rock band from Sheffield, South Yorkshire. Formed in 2004, the group now consists of vocalist Oliver Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Matt Nicholls and keyboardist Jordan Fish. They are signed to RCA Records globally and Columbia Records exclusively in the United States. The style of their early work, including their debut album Count Your Blessings, has been described primarily as deathcore, but they started to adopt a more eclectic style of metalcore on later albums. Furthermore, their fifth album That's the Spirit marked a shift in their sound to less aggressive rock music styles.

The band released their debut album Count Your Blessings in 2006. Upon release, the album's sound polarised listeners, and was met with critical disdain. The band began to break away from their controversial sound with Suicide Season (2008), which was a creative, critical and commercial turning point for the band. Bring Me the Horizon released their third album, There Is a Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It. There Is a Heaven, Let's Keep It a Secret., in 2010, propelling them to greater international fame, whilst incorporating influences from classical, electronica and pop. Their major label debut, Sempiternal (2013) achieved Gold certification in Australia (35,000) and Silver in the United Kingdom (60,000). That's the Spirit (2015) debuted at number two in the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200. As well as these five studio albums, they have also released two extended plays and two live albums. They have received four Kerrang! Awards, including two for Best British Band and one for Best Live Band. They have also received a Grammy nomination.