Leonel Power (also spelled Lionel, Lyonel, Leonellus, Leonelle; Polbero; 1370 to 1385 – 5 June 1445) was an English composer of the late Medieval and early Renaissance eras. Along with John Dunstaple, he was one of the major figures in English music in the early 15th century.
Salve Regina
Beata Progenies - Motet Oh.49 For 3 Voices [lp.1.1]
Agnus Dei (Missa 'Alma redemptoris mater')
Gloria; Oimè lasso e freddo lo mio core; Doleo super te/Absalon fili mi; >>>
Sanctus (Missa 'Alma redemptoris mater')
Gloria (Missa 'Alma redemptoris mater')
Sanctus for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
