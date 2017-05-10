Mohammed Zahur "Khayyam" Hashmi, better known as Khayyam, is an Indian music director and background score composer whose career spanned four decades (1953–1990).

He has won three Filmfare Awards for Best Music in 1977 for Kabhi Kabhie and 1982 for Umrao Jaan, and a lifetime achievement award in 2010 . He was awarded the 2007 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in Creative Music, by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance and Theatre. He has been awarded the third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan by the Government of India for 2011.