The Cryan’ ShamesFormed 1966
The Cryan’ Shames
1966
The Cryan’ Shames Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cryan' Shames are an American garage rock band from Hinsdale, Illinois. They originally formed as The Travelers with founding members Tom Doody ("Toad"), Gerry Stone ("Stonehenge"), Dave Purple ("Grape") of The Prowlers, Denny Conroy from Possum River, and Jim Fairs from The Roosters, Jim Pilster ("J.C. Hooke", so named because he was born without a left hand and wore a hook), and Bill Hughes. The band's most successful moment came with their cover of The Searchers song, "Sugar and Spice".
Heatwave
The Cryan' Shames
Heatwave
Heatwave
Last played on
If I Needed Someone
The Cryan' Shames
If I Needed Someone
If I Needed Someone
Last played on
The Sailing Ship
The Cryan' Shames
The Sailing Ship
The Sailing Ship
Last played on
