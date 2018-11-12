Nikki YeohBorn 23 May 1973
Nikki Yeoh
Nikki Yeoh Biography (Wikipedia)
Nikki Yeoh (born 23 May 1973) is a British jazz pianist and composer, known for her work with Courtney Pine, Neneh Cherry, Phillip Bent, Dick Heckstall-Smith, Chante Moore, The Roots and Steve Williamson. Born in London, Yeoh is of mixed race origin, having a father from Malaysia of Chinese descent, and an English mother.
Yeoh won The Independent award for Best Jazz Musician of the Year in 1996 and in 1999 was a semi-finalist at the piano competition at the Montreux Jazz Festival.
Yeoh collaborates with drummer Mark Mondesir and his bassist brother, Michael Mondesir in Jazz trio Infinitum and also performs as part of The AllStars Collective.
Yeoh collaborated with The Roots in the 1994 Montreux Jazz Fest.
Solo Gemini
Nikki Yeoh
Elderflower and Ivy
Nikki Yeoh
The Dance Of The Two Small Bears
Nikki Yeoh
I'm Sure This Wasn't The Plan
Rachel Musson
Six As 1
Nikki Yeoh
Dance of the Two Small Bears
Nikki Yeoh
The Healer
Nikki Yeoh
Perfectidd
Nikki Yeoh
No Fury Like
Nikki Yeoh
The Haves and Have Nots
Nikki Yeoh
Shoes
Nikki Yeoh
