Fenella FieldingBorn 17 November 1927. Died 11 September 2018
1927-11-17
Fenella Fielding Biography (Wikipedia)
Fenella Fielding, OBE (17 November 1927 – 11 September 2018) was an English stage, film and television actress who rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s, and was often referred to as "England's first lady of the double entendre". She was known for her seductive image and distinctively husky voice. Fielding appeared in two Carry On films, Carry On Regardless (1961) and Carry On Screaming! (1966).
Big Bad Mouse
Fenella Fielding
Big Bad Mouse
Big Bad Mouse
Last played on
Only a Passing Phase (Valmouth)
Sandy Wilson
Only a Passing Phase (Valmouth)
Only a Passing Phase (Valmouth)
Conductor
Last played on
Limber Up With...
Fenella Fielding
Limber Up With...
Limber Up With...
Last played on
Dougal And The Blue Cat
Eric Thompson
Dougal And The Blue Cat
Dougal And The Blue Cat
Last played on
Just Once More
Fenella Fielding
Just Once More
Just Once More
Last played on
Only A Passing Phase
Fenella Fielding
Only A Passing Phase
Only A Passing Phase
Last played on
