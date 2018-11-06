Sophie DanemanBorn 1968
Sophie Daneman
1968
Sophie Daneman is a British soprano specializing in the baroque répertoire.
Quatre versets du motet
François Couperin
Quatre versets du motet
Quatre versets du motet
Troisième Leçon de Ténèbres
François Couperin
Troisième Leçon de Ténèbres
Troisième Leçon de Ténèbres
Im Herbst, Op 9 No 5
Felix Mendelssohn
Im Herbst, Op 9 No 5
Im Herbst, Op 9 No 5
Greeting, Op 63 No 3
Felix Mendelssohn
Greeting, Op 63 No 3
Greeting, Op 63 No 3
Die Nonne, Op 9 No 12
Fanny Mendelssohn
Die Nonne, Op 9 No 12
Die Nonne, Op 9 No 12
Wenn ich in deine Augen sehe
Fanny Mendelssohn
Wenn ich in deine Augen sehe
Wenn ich in deine Augen sehe
Maiglöckchen und die Blümelein, Op 63 No 6
Felix Mendelssohn
Maiglöckchen und die Blümelein, Op 63 No 6
Maiglöckchen und die Blümelein, Op 63 No 6
Scheidend, Op 9 No 6
Felix Mendelssohn
Scheidend, Op 9 No 6
Scheidend, Op 9 No 6
L'hiver qui nous tourmente (Isis)
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
L'hiver qui nous tourmente (Isis)
L'hiver qui nous tourmente (Isis)
Dido and Aeneas - Act 2 Scene 1
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas - Act 2 Scene 1
Dido and Aeneas - Act 2 Scene 1
25 Welsh Folk Songs, WoO 155: The Vale of Clwyd; The Monks of Bangor's march
Ludwig van Beethoven
25 Welsh Folk Songs, WoO 155: The Vale of Clwyd; The Monks of Bangor's march
25 Welsh Folk Songs, WoO 155: The Vale of Clwyd; The Monks of Bangor's march
Trop indiscret amour from the ballet Les Muses
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Trop indiscret amour from the ballet Les Muses
Trop indiscret amour from the ballet Les Muses
Les Plaisirs de Versailles H.480
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Les Plaisirs de Versailles H.480
Les Plaisirs de Versailles H.480
Chaconne: Sans frayeur dans ce bois
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Chaconne: Sans frayeur dans ce bois
Chaconne: Sans frayeur dans ce bois
Grand motet: In convertendo
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Grand motet: In convertendo
Grand motet: In convertendo
Volkslied, Op 63 No 5
Felix Mendelssohn
Volkslied, Op 63 No 5
Volkslied, Op 63 No 5
Hush, ye pretty warbling choir (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Hush, ye pretty warbling choir (Acis and Galatea)
Hush, ye pretty warbling choir (Acis and Galatea)
Ferne - Far away
Felix Mendelssohn
Ferne - Far away
Ferne - Far away
12 Songs Op.9 - no.9; Ferne
Felix Mendelssohn
12 Songs Op.9 - no.9; Ferne
12 Songs Op.9 - no.9; Ferne
Dominum virtutum nobiscum
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Dominum virtutum nobiscum
Dominum virtutum nobiscum
Wife, Children and Friends (Irish Songs); Constancy (Welsh Songs)
Alessandro Moccia
Wife, Children and Friends (Irish Songs); Constancy (Welsh Songs)
Wife, Children and Friends (Irish Songs); Constancy (Welsh Songs)
Sans frayeur dans ce bois - chaconne H.467 for soprano and continuo
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Sans frayeur dans ce bois - chaconne H.467 for soprano and continuo
Sans frayeur dans ce bois - chaconne H.467 for soprano and continuo
Medee - tragedie mise en musique (H.491), Act 2 sc.7; Chaconne
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Medee - tragedie mise en musique (H.491), Act 2 sc.7; Chaconne
Medee - tragedie mise en musique (H.491), Act 2 sc.7; Chaconne
Io t'abraccio (Rodelinda)
George Frideric Handel
Io t'abraccio (Rodelinda)
Io t'abraccio (Rodelinda)
In convertendo (Psalm 126) - grand motet for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
In convertendo (Psalm 126) - grand motet for soloists, chorus and orchestra
In convertendo (Psalm 126) - grand motet for soloists, chorus and orchestra
La Guirlande, ou Les fleurs enchantees - ballet
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
La Guirlande, ou Les fleurs enchantees - ballet
La Guirlande, ou Les fleurs enchantees - ballet
12 Songs Op.8 - no.4; Erntelied
Felix Mendelssohn
12 Songs Op.8 - no.4; Erntelied
12 Songs Op.8 - no.4; Erntelied
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts
Daniel Taylor, George Frideric Handel, Adrian Thompson, Catherine Robbin, Robin Blaze & Sophie Daneman
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts (feat. Raglan Baroque Players, Sophie Daneman & Nicholas Kraemer)
George Frideric Handel
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts (feat. Raglan Baroque Players, Sophie Daneman & Nicholas Kraemer)
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts (feat. Raglan Baroque Players, Sophie Daneman & Nicholas Kraemer)
Isis - Act 3 scene 6 (extract) - Je vous aime, nymphe charmante
Boris Grappe, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Sophie Daneman, Cyril Auvity, Les Arts Florissants & William Christie
Isis - Act 3 scene 6 (extract) - Je vous aime, nymphe charmante
Isis - Act 3 scene 6 (extract) - Je vous aime, nymphe charmante
Isis - Act 4 scene 1 (Chorus of freezing people)
Boris Grappe, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Sophie Daneman, Cyril Auvity, Les Arts Florissants & William Christie
Isis - Act 4 scene 1 (Chorus of freezing people)
Isis - Act 4 scene 1 (Chorus of freezing people)
Theodora - oratorio in 3 acts
Daniel Taylor, George Frideric Handel, Sophie Daneman, William Christie & Les Arts Florissants
Theodora - oratorio in 3 acts
Theodora - oratorio in 3 acts
