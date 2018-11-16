David McCallumActor/musician. Born 19 September 1933
David McCallum
1933-09-19
David McCallum Biography (Wikipedia)
David Keith McCallum, Jr. (born 19 September 1933) is a Scottish-American actor and musician. He first gained recognition in the 1960s for playing secret agent Illya Kuryakin in the television series The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. In recent years, McCallum has gained renewed international recognition and popularity for his role as NCIS medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the American television series NCIS.
David McCallum Tracks
Up Tight
David McCallum
Up Tight
Up Tight
House Of Mirrors
David McCallum
House Of Mirrors
House Of Mirrors
The Edge
David McCallum
The Edge
The Edge
Uptight (Everything's Alright)
David McCallum
Uptight (Everything's Alright)
Uptight (Everything's Alright)
Bugler's Holiday
Leroy Anderson
Bugler's Holiday
Bugler's Holiday
We've Gotta Get Out of This Place
David McCallum
We've Gotta Get Out of This Place
Communication
David McCallum
Communication
Communication
The Edge
David Axelrod
The Edge
The Edge
Satisfaction
David McCallum
Satisfaction
Satisfaction
Batman Theme (Bed)
David McCallum
Batman Theme (Bed)
Batman Theme (Bed)
Insomnia
David McCallum
Insomnia
Insomnia
In The Garden Under The Tree
David McCallum
In The Garden Under The Tree
In The Garden Under The Tree
David McCallum Links
