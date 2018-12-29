The Joy FormidableFormed 2007
The Joy Formidable
2007
The Joy Formidable Biography (Wikipedia)
The Joy Formidable is a Welsh alternative rock band, formed in 2007 in Mold, Flintshire, and currently based in London, England. The band consists of Rhiannon "Ritzy" Bryan (lead vocals, guitar), Rhydian Dafydd (bass, vocals) and Matthew James Thomas (drums, percussion).
The Joy Formidable Tracks
Tynnu Sylw
The Joy Formidable
Tynnu Sylw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
Tynnu Sylw
Last played on
The Last Thing on My Mind
The Joy Formidable
The Last Thing on My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
The Last Thing on My Mind
Last played on
The Greatest Light Is The Greatest Shade
The Joy Formidable
The Greatest Light Is The Greatest Shade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
The Greatest Light Is The Greatest Shade
Last played on
Y Bluen Eira
The Joy Formidable
Y Bluen Eira
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
Y Bluen Eira
Last played on
Y Garreg Ateb
The Joy Formidable
Y Garreg Ateb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
Y Garreg Ateb
Last played on
What For
The Joy Formidable
What For
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
What For
Last played on
Yn Rhydiau'r Afon
The Joy Formidable
Yn Rhydiau'r Afon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
Yn Rhydiau'r Afon
Last played on
Whirring
The Joy Formidable
Whirring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btqjd.jpglink
Whirring
Last played on
The Better Me
The Joy Formidable
The Better Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
The Better Me
Last played on
Pictures Of You
The Joy Formidable
Pictures Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
Pictures Of You
Last played on
Chwyrilo
The Joy Formidable
Chwyrilo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
Chwyrilo
Last played on
Cicada (Land on your Back)
The Joy Formidable
Cicada (Land on your Back)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
Cicada (Land on your Back)
Last played on
You Can't Give Me
The Joy Formidable
You Can't Give Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
You Can't Give Me
Last played on
All in All
The Joy Formidable
All in All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
All in All
Last played on
Cân Yr Arth
The Joy Formidable
Cân Yr Arth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
Cân Yr Arth
Last played on
The Wrong Side
The Joy Formidable
The Wrong Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
The Wrong Side
Last played on
Caught On A Breeze
The Joy Formidable
Caught On A Breeze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
Caught On A Breeze
Last played on
Go Loving
The Joy Formidable
Go Loving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz2t.jpglink
Go Loving
Last played on
Upcoming Events
10
Feb
2019
The Joy Formidable
Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich, UK
11
Feb
2019
The Joy Formidable, Adwaith
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
12
Feb
2019
The Joy Formidable
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
14
Feb
2019
The Joy Formidable
Think Tank?, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
15
Feb
2019
The Joy Formidable
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc/acts/ap9mxj
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24T02:22:23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xw1vz.jpg
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T02:22:23
26
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
