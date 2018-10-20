Freddy RandallBorn 26 May 1921. Died 18 May 1999
1921-05-26
Freddy Randall Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick James 'Freddy' Randall (6 May 1921 – 18 May 1999) was an English jazz trumpeter and bandleader born in Clapton, East London.
Freddy Randall Tracks
Muskrat Ramble
I Ain't Gonna Give Nobody None Of My Jelly Roll
Little Rock Getaway
Original Dixieland One Step
Sunday
Dark Night Blues
Esox
Ain't Misbehavin'
Sugar
November Blues
Clarinet Marmalade
Avalon
Since My Best Gal Turned Me Down
Hotter Than That
Sweet Sue
Shimme-Sha-Wobble
Avon Cities Jazz Band, Avon Cities Jazz Band & Freddy Randall
Panama
Dr Jazz
At The Jazz Band Ball
Memphis Blues
Freddy Randall & His All Stars
Rose Room
Dinah
You're Driving Me Crazy
Dave Shepherd & Freddy Randall
At Sundown
Norman Cave
My Baby Turned Me Down
Clarinet Blues
Black and Blue
That Da Da Strain
Copenhagen
