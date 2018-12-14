Johannes Moser (born 1979) is a German-Canadian cellist. He began studying the cello at the age of eight and became a student of David Geringas in 1997.

He has performed with the world’s leading orchestras including the Berlin Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Hong Kong Philharmonic, Munich Philharmonic and Israel Philharmonic Orchestras as well as the Chicago Symphony, London Symphony, Bavarian Radio Symphony, Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Royal Concertgebouw, Tokyo Symphony, Philadelphia and Cleveland Orchestras.

A dedicated chamber musician, Johannes has played with Joshua Bell, Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos, Menahem Pressler, James Ehnes, Midori and Jonathan Biss. He has also performed at many festivals including the Verbier, Schleswig-Holstein, Gstaad and Kissinger festivals, the Mehta Chamber Music Festival and the Colorado, Seattle and Brevard music festivals.

In March 2015, Johannes Moser signed with PENTATONE as an exclusive recording artist.